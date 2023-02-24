Colchuck recovery helicopter

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team flew into the Colchuck Peak area Friday where three climbers died in an avalanche Sunday. The rescue team lowered a member by a hoist cable from the helicopter and remained attached while recovering the body.

LEAVENWORTH — Rescuers have recovered the body of a Korean national who died in an avalanche Sunday on Colchuck Peak.

Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford, Connecticut found Friday under a thin layer of snow by a helicopter crew searching the area for the three climbers killed in the slide, said Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.


