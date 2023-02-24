The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescue Team flew into the Colchuck Peak area Friday where three climbers died in an avalanche Sunday. The rescue team lowered a member by a hoist cable from the helicopter and remained attached while recovering the body.
LEAVENWORTH — Rescuers have recovered the body of a Korean national who died in an avalanche Sunday on Colchuck Peak.
Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford, Connecticut found Friday under a thin layer of snow by a helicopter crew searching the area for the three climbers killed in the slide, said Rich Magnussen with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
GPS coordinates were provided by a surviving member of the climbing party, helping the rescue team find Cho's body.
Today was the first day weather conditions allowed for a helicopter to fly into the area, according to a sheriff's office news release Friday.
Cho was located by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office by using a “RECCO device,” Magnussen said. The device detects RECCO transponders placed inside clothing by some outdoor apparel companies.
Cho was hoisted from the area and turned over to the Chelan County Coroner.
Conditions at the scene were too dangerous for rescuers to recover Cho on foot, Magnussen said. A member of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was lowered by a hoist cable from a helicopter and remained attached while recovering the body.
On Sunday a group of six hikers were climbing the northeast couloir of Colchuck peak when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, sweeping them about 500 feet downslope, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Snohomish County crews searched for the remaining two climbers but could not locate them.
The bodies of Jeannie Lee, 60, of Bayside, New York, and Yun Park, 66, of Palisades Park, New Jersey, aren’t expected to be recovered until there’s “significant” snowmelt, Magnussen said.
Ground teams will not be deployed to the area until conditions are safe, according to the news release.
Park and Lee were killed in the initial slide and then Cho, the third, died of severe injuries shortly after, Sgt. Jason Reinfeld said earlier this week.
Colchuck Peak is a 8,705-foot summit located in The Enchantments, about 10 miles — in a straight line — from Leavenworth.
About 20 inches of new snow had fallen since Sunday, said Sgt. Reinfeld on Thursday.
