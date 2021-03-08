One year of the pandemic in Chelan and Douglas counties in 21 charts

It's been one year since the first COVID-19 patient arrived at Central Washington Hospital. So much has happened since then that it's hard to keep track of it all.
These 21 charts represent an attempt to do just that: Provide a big-picture perspective on the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 on the Wenatchee Valley, Chelan and Douglas counties and North Central Washington.
The information in these charts was collected by World journalists Nevonne McDaniels, Reilly Kneedler and Zach Johnson.
Some of it comes from The Wenatchee World's coronavirus online dashboard — wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/ — that Kneedler has maintained for much of the past year to track the health impacts of the virus.
— Russ Hemphill, Editor
__________
__________
__________
Hospitalizations stressed our health care system
The number of people hospitalized in Wenatchee has fluctuated from just a few to more than 40 as waves of the virus have come and gone. Confluence Health, which operates Central Washington Hospital, has been providing a daily count since July 2020.
__________
Labor force lost about 3,000 jobs
Chelan and Douglas counties have lost about 3,000 nonfarm jobs in 2020, a 6.4% drop from 2019's average of 46,300 jobs to 43,300 jobs.
Employment in the region's leisure and hospitality sector plunged by 1,600 jobs in 2020 (down 23.2%) — accounting for 53.3% of all nonfarm jobs lost last year. Also hard hit last year was local government (down 500 jobs and minus 6.3%). Many of these local government jobs lost across Chelan and Douglas counties were due to COVID-19 related layoffs (primarily non-teaching staff) at public primary and secondary schools.
__________
Unemployment by gender, race/ethnicity and age
The average annual unemployment rate soared from 5.1% to 8.4% between 2019 and 2020. COVID-19 related layoffs have pushed unemployment rates upwards from April through December 2020. The monthly rates hit a high of 15.8% in April and 14.2%in May before dropping to a low of 5.3% in October.
GENDER: The gender split on unemployment claims by workers in Chelan and Douglas counties was about even in mid-April 2020. Women soon took the lead on filing continuing unemployment claims. That lasted through October, or so, when claims filed by men started to outnumber those filed by women in both counties.
RACE/ETHNICITY: Continued unemployment claims in mid-April show 64% of residents filing in Chelan County were Caucasian, with 27% Latino/Hispanic. In Douglas County, the split was 61% Caucasian and 30% Latino/Hispanic. In August, the trend showed a smaller percentage of claims made by Caucasians — 61% in Chelan County and 56% in Douglas County — and an increase in continued claims by Hispanic/Latino workers, increase to 30% in Chelan County and 35% in Douglas County. By the end of January 2020, claims showed 53% Caucasian and 39% Latino/Hispanic in Chelan County, with 50% Caucasian and 43% Hispanic/Latino in Douglas County.
AGE: The median age of those filing for unemployment claims last April in Chelan and Douglas counties was 37. By August, the median age was 40 in Chelan County and 41 in Douglas County, which continued through January 2021.
__________
Home sales slowed early, but then recovered
There were 1,080 homes sols in 2020, a slight uptick from the 1,035 reported in 2019. This covers Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo.
__________
Tourism took a big hit early, but Leavenworth recovered
Hotel/motel tax collections in Leavenworth and Wenatchee show the dramatic impact of the shutdowns in the spring. As restrictions lifted in the summer, business returned to the tourist town of Leavenworth, but remained down in Wenatchee.
__________
Sales tax collections exceeded expectations
The city of Wenatchee anticipated a $1.5 million drop in sales tax collections in 2020 as businesses closed and faced uncertainty during the pandemic. Sales tax collections late in the year, however, exceeded expectations. Large one-time projects contributed to the increase, including construction of Grace City Church, three new hotels, Wenatchee Valley College's Wells Hall, WinCo, Deer Haven housing development and Chelan County PUD service center.
__________
Air travel took a big hit and hasn't yet recovered
With travel discouraged and the number of flights reduced, commercial passenger counts at Pangborn Memorial Airport dropped 58.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. Only 401 people boarded or arrived at the airport last April — the low point of the year.
__________
Mass vaccination site set up as supply grows
After a gradual ramp-up, more than 1,000 vaccine doses are being administrered every weekday in Chelan and Douglas counties. The majority of inoculations are happening through the state's mass-vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.