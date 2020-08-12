WENATCHEE — 2020 has been a year of crises: the public health crisis of COVID-19; the racial and social justice crisis spurred by George Floyd’s death; the climate crisis exemplified with the raging wildfires in Australia that scorched 46 million acres.
While these issues may seem unrelated, last week the environmental nonprofit Sustainable Wenatchee held a virtual forum to explain their intersection and interdependency with ideas for future improvement. The forum was led by Wenatchee Valley College geography instructor Dr. Joan Qazi, whose research focuses on the social aspect of climate change.
The COVID-19 pandemic “exacerbate[d] the stark inequalities of our status quo,” according to Qazi. Both the global pandemic and ongoing climate change issues are “racist and classist,” argued Qazi, in which those most disadvantaged groups in society are the most affected.
The panel focused on progress beyond the 2020 pandemic, where rather than returning to normalcy individuals, communities and the government could work towards a new normal. There is a three-pronged approach to change, said Qazi, building from the individual, communal and national level.
Qazi started by explaining how global temperatures have steadily increased since the rise of industrialization in 1880, peaking in the last six years with the warmest consecutive years on record since 2014. The warming period is known as rapid warming, meaning consequences of the successive warming years are resulting in environmental changes such as increased heat waves, melting ice, rising sea levels and longer wildfire seasons, such as those seen in North Central Washington.
During the pandemic, under stay-at-home orders, less commuting, traveling and burning of fossil fuels all helped reduce carbon emissions. 2020 is projected to have a 7% drop in carbon emissions compared to 2019, according to Time magazine. While the drop in emissions is encouraging, emissions must be cut in half by 2030 to avoid environmental catastrophes, according to Qazi.
The Black Lives Matter protest and killing of George Floyd in May 2020 brought racial injustice into public conversation, including the intersection of public health, environment and race. Marginalized communities are more likely to experience the immediate consequences from climate change, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment released by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. With these preexisting inequalities, the racial and ethnic groups that can do the least to prevent consequences then will be affected by them the most, according to Qazi.
Among Black Americans, 68% live or have lived within a 30-mile radius of a coal-fired power plant, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. African Americans also live closer to power plants than any other demographic group in the U.S. and are more likely to suffer from health problems related to pollution from these plants.
Concerning the global pandemic, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also acknowledges that health and social inequalities have put racial and ethnic minority groups at a higher risk of getting sick and experiencing fatal health problems from COVID-19. Latinx and Black Americans are three times more likely to become infected and twice as likely to die from the virus as compared to white Americans, according to the New York Times.
The New York Times also reported that Black and brown communities are more likely to work on the frontlines as essential workers, rely on public transportation and live in multigenerational homes. In Chelan and Douglas counties, 1,489 Hispanic-identifying residents have tested positive for COVID-19, comprising 79% of positive cases in the counties.
At the end of the presentation, forum attendees and community members offered their suggestions for community-based solutions. Ideas included community-based permaculture farming — meaning sustainable mixed-use garden space rather than individual plots — that would allow open access to free food. Given the Wenatchee Valley’s large agricultural economy, others suggested improved irrigation to conserve water. To preserve the surrounding land and wildlife, others also suggested building zones and more sustainable housing that uses already-vacated structures within town.
All agreed, though, that communal approaches to change are more effective than individual and more readily achieved than waiting on top-down changes.