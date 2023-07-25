A Bird scooter lays partially in the intersection of Spokane and South Columbia Streets earlier this month. The city of Wenatchee is investigating charges of a drop off in service of the scooters from last year.
WENATCHEE — Bird scooters will revamp their operations in Wenatchee after city council members voiced displeasure in how the program is being operated in its second year.
Anthony Williams, Bird's local fleet manager, said the improvements include a dedicated hotline to report improperly parked scooters and a reservation system for some inventory to reduce usage by underage riders.
"A lot will be mitigated by the reservation process," Williams said.
At the July 13 city council meeting, members voiced concern over a lack of inventory, scattered and uncharged scooters and an increase in riders under 18 years old.
“I think what we’re seeing this year, in the last couple months you guys have been operating, is quite a bit different than what we saw last year,” said Mayor Frank Kuntz at the meeting.
In an interview, Williams said he is working to temporarily remove the entire fleet from Wenatchee's streets in order to refurbish them. The implementation of a reservation process will allow Bird to confirm that riders are 18 years old or older, Williams said.
Williams said the "main" concern he's heard is that "they're parked where they're not supposed to be."
The reservations will allow a portion of the fleet to be deployed as needed on a daily basis.
"It controls our pick up, but it also controls our delivery," he said.
Williams will also oversee a 24-hour hotline that residents can call to report improperly parked scooters.
Council member Top Rojanasthien said at the July 13 meeting that the scooters in Wenatchee “are not of the same quality" when compared to last year. Williams said in an interview he is working to bring newer model scooters to town.
At the time of the meeting, Bird deployed 24 vehicles in the city and planned to increase the fleet to around 48 to 60 scooters by the end of July, and to nearly 100 by the end of August.
Bird scooters first came to Wenatchee last year. In March, the city renewed a contract with the company for a second year.
Bird’s contract with the city can be terminated by either party for any reason, with 30 days’ notice. The board plans to receive a follow-up report on the program at its Aug. 10 meeting.
The city of Wenatchee receives $.05 for every ride, which pencils out to roughly $1,000 the city received last year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone