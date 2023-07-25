230715-newslocal-bird 01.jpg (copy)
A Bird scooter lays partially in the intersection of Spokane and South Columbia Streets earlier this month. The city of Wenatchee is investigating charges of a drop off in service of the scooters from last year.

WENATCHEE — Bird scooters will revamp their operations in Wenatchee after city council members voiced displeasure in how the program is being operated in its second year.

Anthony Williams, Bird's local fleet manager, said the improvements include a dedicated hotline to report improperly parked scooters and a reservation system for some inventory to reduce usage by underage riders.



