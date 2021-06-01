Today our feeds are flooded with perfectly curated and targeted marketing ads. Everything you want is accessible, and one click away. The fast-fashion world is just one of those industries happy to feed our growing hunger for consumption. If you look at the world population, it has basically doubled since the 70s, but the rise of fashion and the fashion industry has outpaced that growth several times over. With a yearly consumption of about 80 billion new garments worldwide (a 400% increase since 2000), we are not just outfitting the population anymore; our hunger for fashion has had extreme impacts on people and the environment. The good news is that in 2021, we are more conscious consumers. One result of this new perspective is the rise of secondhand shopping or thrifting.
Reasons to secondhand shop
The planet: The supply chain for clothing is extensive, and the fashion industry as a whole is a top global polluter and source of greenhouse gas emissions. Each step of the supply chain, from fibers and textile production to dyeing, sewing, and distribution center storage, can happen in different countries. As a result, dozens of people can touch one single item, and the journey there is made with waste: water, chemicals, CO2, and plastic.
Downstream, you can reduce the number of miles your items travel by shopping locally, resulting in lower emissions.
Shoppers also have the opportunity to skip packaging all together to reduce waste.
Keep it local
Most thrift stores are small businesses that support the community or boost the economy. A large portion of thrift stores also have a charitable mission or a good social component. Locally, the YWCA Thrift Store designates 100% of proceeds to help sustain YWCA NCW’s life-changing programs and services for local families in the process of rebuilding their lives. When you volunteer or shop at the YWCA Thrift Store, you directly support the programs and services that the YWCA provides to our community. Some of those programs support housing, job training, and economic empowerment. Das Thrift Haus is another great non-profit example located in Leavenworth. Their mission and your donations help provide critical services like food banks programs, emergency assistance programs, and affordable clothing and household items to the Upper Valley. Income from the Thrift Shop at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center sustains the Senior Center itself. With a small amount of research, you will see the tangible impacts of these community-driven establishments.
Your wallet
If you consider yourself a bargain shopper, secondhand shopping is for you. The obvious perk to buying gently worn or used clothing is that it will save you money. You can find “like new” items for a fraction of the price.
These were just three reasons to explore secondhand, so when it’s time to update your wardrobe, give it a shot, use your creative eye, grab a reusable bag and see what pops up. Millions of well-designed, quirky pieces and textiles already exist. So let’s put them to work.
Jenny Montgomery is a board member of Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability in the Wenatchee Valley. She works for LocalTel.