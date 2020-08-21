WENTACHEE — It’s the 10th anniversary of the Community Education Garden and due to COVID-19 restrictions we can’t invite you to celebrate with us. WSU Chelan/Douglas Master Gardeners are also not allowed to get together for a celebration.
The purpose of the garden is to share with the community, so here we are, boasting a bit by writing about our interesting and successful garden. Often we call it the CEG.
The garden is credited to Homer McNeil, a dedicated Master Gardener who envisioned its importance as educational, both for us as well as the community.
A 2009 agreement with WSU Tree Fruit Research Center enables us to use 0.86 acre of its lawn area for this purpose. The original planning team took on the challenge of garden design and securing funds for the project.
Groundbreaking occurred in March 2010 and construction began with the installation of irrigation and hardscape in the entrance garden (now known as the welcome garden), explains garden manager Kate Bratrude.
Building raised beds for vegetables, areas for utility-friendly trees, a native garden and rose area came next, along with a grant to construct a compost demo area. Other specific areas were added the next few years, including deer-resistant garden, dahlia garden and pollinator-friendly Homer’s garden — in remembrance of McNeil, who passed away in 2013. Look closely at the butterfly garden and notice the outline of a butterfly, complete with body, antenna and wings, all covered with butterfly-friendly nectar and host plants.
Artist Anne Gibbons generously donated the Winnie the Pig sculpture in 2014 (part of Art on the Avenue) and it’s now surrounded by plants with animal names, such as Pigsqueak, Blue Mouse Ears and Burgundy Bunny. Check them out in person for the complete plant names.
Thanks to a grant from Community Foundation of North Central Washington, an ADA ramp made the garden more accessible for all.
Our first community-wide event was Tomato Gala in August 2010. A couple of years later I recall a scorching summer afternoon when some 150 uncomfortable folks came to taste test tomatoes. We realized we needed a central educational area with shade; hence the pergola was constructed, providing some shade but also airy ventilation. This year would have been our 10th anniversary of Tomato Gala; keep your fingers crossed for next year.
In place of our annual Tomato Gala, watch for a Facebook video in late August in which a few of us will highlight our likes and dislikes on tomato varieties, as well as share tips for growing the fruit.
Third Saturdays in the Garden — a May-to-September free educational event —is not being offered this year. Typically these educational activities on Saturday mornings would cover a wide range of themes, such as family fun activities, irrigation, landscape design, fall harvest, pollinators, and information on growing roses, vegetables, native plants — the whole gamut of gardening subjects.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, this year our focus is growing food for local food banks. We miss the opportunity to have other events where we can share and enjoy topics with you, the public.
The garden is educational for Master Gardeners as well as the community. We try different ways of gardening, some successful and some not.
For instance, this summer in our food garden we’re experimenting with red plastic (called a mulch) under a tomato and brown beneath peppers to compare growth and production with adjoining tomatoes and peppers.
Also, this year we installed down the center of three of our raised beds 8-foot-by-4-foot fencing panels containing 4-inch grids. Held in place by metal fence posts at each end, one bed has pole beans running up the fencing, while another other beans and the third, tomato plants are simply pushed through the gaps every so often to hold up the plants and make for easy picking as tomatoes ripen. It’s proven to be much easier than cages, wire hoops or tying the growing tomato to a good-sized stake hammered into the soil.
“Development of the CEG has been a team effort and where it is today is because of the involvement of many, many Master Gardeners along with the financial support of local businesses and community members,” Bratrude says.
We welcome visitors to stroll through the garden and see what is growing. Find easy parking near the northwest corner of Springwater and Western avenues in Wenatchee.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.