Opinion | Rufus Woods: 1960 WHS alum Bill Pratt made his mark on the track and in the pulpit

WENATCHEE — Bill Pratt, a decorated track athlete at Wenatchee High School and Stanford University in the late 1950s and early 1960s, has never lost his connection with the Wenatchee Valley.
Pratt, who resides in St. Paul, Minnesota, is being nominated by classmates Tib Plughoff, Mike Sugg and Dean Kalahar for the Wenatchee High School Hall of Fame, in recognition of Pratt’s accomplishments as a middle-distance runner. He was virtually unbeatable in his three years at Wenatchee High, winning back-to-back state championships in the 880-yard run in his junior and senior years. His only losses were a fourth-place finish at state as a sophomore and a fifth-place finish at nationals as a senior. He also played end for the undefeated state champion Panthers in 1958, coached by the late Tom Byrne.
When I reached Pratt by phone, the first thing he wanted to hear about was the recent snowfall in our valley. He recalled the times during his school days when he ventured out into the family orchard on cross-country skis to shoo deer out of the trees.
The Pratt family orchard was on the corner of Maple and Pershing in North Wenatchee and the family also had acreage south of Alcoa. His father taught sixth grade at Lewis and Clark and his mother was a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary.
Pratt’s sports career started with baseball, but after losing his glove he didn’t have the money to replace it so he started running. His career got off to an inauspicious start. As an eighth grader, he recalled falling near the finish line in a race and skidding into the cinders. “I told myself I would never run again,” Pratt remembered.
But the physical education teacher at Ellison Junior High (now Orchard Middle School), Ivan “Slim” Eustace, saw potential in Pratt and encouraged him to start running. Eustace’s keen eye launched Pratt’s remarkable athletic career.
Running became something of an obsession. When he was playing football at Wenatchee High, Pratt would change into running shoes after practice and run home. He was also known to clear the snow on the track at the Apple Bowl so that he could get in some practice time in the off-season.
Pratt, who was heavily recruited coming out of high school, chose Stanford because of its coach, Payton Jordan, whose program produced Olympians, world record holders and national champions.
Pratt didn’t know much about Stanford. As a matter of fact, when he received his acceptance letter from Leland Stanford Jr. University, Pratt thought it might be Palo Alto’’s equivalent to Wenatchee Valley Junior College.
He ran track for four years at Stanford, specializing in the 880 or half-mile. He was a three-year letterman and, as a senior in 19 64 won the Pacific Coast Championship in the 880-yard run.
It takes a special breed of athlete to run that distance. It attracts athletes who don’t have quite enough speed for sprinting or quite enough endurance for long distances. “It’s really a gut-wrenching race,” Pratt recalled.
After graduation with a degree in psychology, Pratt served in the Air Force as a nuclear launch officer for the Minuteman Missile Program in Great Falls Montana.
He recalled getting in trouble for jumping the fence at the local high school to run on the track, but when the track coach found out he was an accomplished middle-distance runner, his coaching career began. The coach asked him to mentor a student who showed promise and the youngster, using training routines developed at Stanford, placed first in the state in both the mile and half-mile and took third nationally in the two-mile.
After his military service, Pratt went to seminary and became a Lutheran pastor. He was ordained in Wenatchee at his home church — Grace Lutheran. He still teaches classes at local churches.
Starting in the 1990s he began coaching high school track again — work that continues to this day.
One of the great influences on his coaching career was the book "Inside Out Coaching," by Joe Ehrmann, which is an athlete-centered approach focusing on character development rather than performance. Helping athletes transform evolved into helping individuals transform their lives.
He used a similar mindset in working as a pastor. “My most satisfying part has been to see people come into a personal relationship with Christ,” Pratt said. Setting people free to be their best has been a lifelong avocation.
“It’s great to wake up in the morning for something meaningful to do,” said Pratt.