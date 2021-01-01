Opinion | Russ Hemphill: An Old News friend returns

The Old News column returns today and it’s been away long enough that it seems like an introduction is in order.
The column has appeared in The Wenatchee World, in one form or another, for much of the life of this news institution, which dates to 1905.
On the surface, it’s a simple thing: A thumbnail history, both large and small, of the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington.
It’s what The World, as a local news organization, has been reporting from the start: Local news about our community.
But the column is really much more than that.
Researched and written most recently by Linda Barta, my colleague for many years until her retirement, Old News has always been an expression of love for our home town, our corner of the state, our neighbors.
It’s where you’d see a quick recap of what was big news back in the day along with more personal news items that might include your grandparents’ names. Or, depending on your age, your name.
We’ve changed a few things with this latest edition. Photo Editor Don Seabrook has volunteered to walk up the creaky wooden steps to our vault of newspapers at 14 Mission St. in Wenatchee and choose images from, and of, those past papers to include in the column.
We’ve also moved the feature to the Weekender section to allow for bigger play of photos and included more items in the column, which is based on Linda’s original work.
To me, It feels like having an old friend back again.
I hope you enjoy it as much I do.