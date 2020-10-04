WENATCHEE — Tuning their instruments and shuffling their sheet music, musicians in the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra prepared for their first concert of the season.
Their audience: a handful of cameras in an otherwise-empty Numerica Performing Arts Center — and dedicated orchestra patrons tuning in to an online livestream.
The orchestra’s return to the stage was a culmination of weeks of preparation, Managing Director Ron Bermingham said Saturday.
“Literally, it’s been two months of obstacle, then find a way around it. Obstacle, find another way around it. So we’ve just been weaving our way through with the idea that we would be on the stage on Oct. 3 and we’ve made it,” he said. “We are all ready for probably three or four weeks on a sandy beach somewhere, but we’re not going to get it.”
Saturday’s concert featured just 20 musicians so they could stay physically distanced on the stage. It was also limited to strings players, who would be able to wear masks throughout the entire performance.
“There’s been a lot of studies done about the distribution of droplets and aerosols coming from wind and brass players, which really makes the string musicians nervous for obvious reasons,” Bermingham said.
For future concerts the orchestra is considering having the strings section play the first half of the show, then bringing in the other sections to play separately for the second half, Bermingham said.
Saturday’s concert was one of just a few livestreamed events held in the Numerica PAC since it shut down due to the pandemic.
“Because the PAC is completely shut down we had to outsource our ticketing, because the box office is not operating,” Bermingham said.
Hosting the concert via the internet was a learning curve for patrons and staff alike, Bermingham said. The rest of the orchestra’s season — which will include three more concerts and a few other shows — is also expected to be virtual.
“I think the November concert will be a little easier because we’ve already been through this. I think the audience will probably be a little more used to the idea of the streamed concert,” Bermingham said. “Most of them would prefer to be at the PAC, obviously. But that’s not going to happen — we don’t know when it might happen. So we’re prepared to be streaming for the balance of the year.”
The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra is also planning for a performance of the Nutcracker, which would likely need to be filmed in segments and edited together.
“We don’t know yet if we’ll be able to pull off a Nutcracker because that has a huge number of people. How we would be able to space that, I don’t know,” Bermingham said. “But we’re talking about it because nobody wants to lose it.”