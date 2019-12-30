ORONDO — A 19-year-old Orondo man was arrested Saturday after he drove into an orchard while fleeing a Washington State Patrol trooper.
The trooper was monitoring traffic about 9 p.m. on Highway 97 north of Orondo when a Jeep Liberty allegedly driven by Juan Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia pulled into the same area as the trooper and then drove away at a high speed, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
The trooper gave pursuit until the Jeep headed into an orchard, damaging branches.
A Douglas County deputy later found the Liberty high-centered on rocks in the orchard. No one was in the SUV, but the deputy found a footprint outside the driver’s side door, the documents said.
As the deputy and trooper were investigating the scene, Rodriguez-Garcia’s father arrived, saying his son called him and needed help with the Liberty. After a call from his father at the request of law enforcement, Rodriguez-Garcia returned to the orchard.
He denied fleeing the trooper and said the vehicle was stolen. The officers examined his shoe and found it matched the shoe print found beside the Liberty, the documents said.
Rodriguez-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless driving, obstructing and first-degree driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Okanogan County Jail.