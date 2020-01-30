ORONDO — Armando “Mondo” Davila has been selected to replace long-time board member Tim Meyers on the Orondo School Board.
He will take the oath office at the Feb. 19 board meeting.
Davila was the only person to apply for the at-large post that opened in November when Meyers stepped down, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
A 2007 graduate of Waterville High School, Davila has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Central Washington University. He is listed as Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition Coordinator and an adviser for Waterville High School’s Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions club. He also has served as a youth coach.
The other four board members reviewed Davila's application Dec. 17 and invited him to interview on Jan. 29 before voting to appoint him. He will serve through November 2023 when the post will be up for election.
Meyers ran unopposed for re-election to the Position 3 spot in November, but had to step down because he is moving out of the district. He had served for 15 years.
The other current board members include Board President Jan Merriman (Position 2), Jennifer Foreman (Position 5), Chelsie Miller (Position 1) and Hannah Poush (Position 4). Poush was first appointed in June and then elected in November to the seat previously held by Grant Daniel who decided not to seek re-election to the post. He had served for 28 years.
The Orondo School District has about 200 students from kindergarten through eighth-grade. High school students in the district have the choice of attending Chelan, Waterville or Eastmont.