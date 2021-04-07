WENATCHEE — Our Valley, Our Future — the nonprofit that aims to unify the Wenatchee Valley in planning for a better future — is looking for the community's help in creating its next five-year plan to help the area recover from the pandemic, and more.
It kicked off the process Wednesday with a press conference about, in part, the accomplishments of its first five-year plan. Our Valley, Our Future reported that 94 of the 161 projects and programs outlined in the 2017 to 2021 action plan were completed.
The organization drafted actionable programs and projects to complete within the five-year timeline and enlisted the appropriate project partners to execute them.
Some of those projects included creating a legislative liaison position, developing a craft brewery district, installing eight mile markers on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, and encouraging the city of Wenatchee to reexamine its voting districts.
Find the full list of projects and contributors in the 2017 to 2021 action plan at wwrld.us/project.
More than 40 organizations in Chelan and Douglas counties have signed on as project partners for the new action plan for 2022 to 2026 titled, "Our Valley, Stronger," according to a Our Valley, Our Future press release.
Partners include the Chelan County PUD, the Wenatchee Valley College, both Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts and a variety of nonprofits and local government bodies in the Wenatchee Valley. These partners are committed to executing projects once the new action plan is drafted.
Much of the work this year will focus on preparing steps to take as the region emerges from the pandemic, according to the press release.
The pandemic is also changing how the organization will collect community input this time around, said Steve Maher, the nonprofit's coordinator.
"The biggest obstacle we're facing is the pandemic and not being able to do a lot of in-person events," Maher said. "The outreach, the comments and feedback we receive from residents is crucial to everything we do. It shapes the plan, it shapes the project, it shapes the programs, so we do need to hear from folks."
Maher said that Our Valley, Our Future has found innovative ways to reach people despite the pandemic.
People can fill out an online survey to contribute to the new action plan here in English: wwrld.us/en. And in Spanish here: wwrld.us/spa.