WENATCHEE — Our Valley Our Future/Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro will screen the documentary, “Twisp: The Power of Community,” at its awards social event on March 25 at Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres. At 6 p.m., OVOF will hold its award ceremony, recognizing major contributors to the collaborative nonprofit and the community in 2019. The showing of Twisp will begin at 6:20 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on what the Wenatchee Valley can learn from Twisp.
There is no cost to attend the OVOF event, which is being co-sponsored by Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
The 40-minute film centers on the qualities that enable the community of Twisp to thrive, when so many other towns around the state and country are dying or being swallowed up by development. Twisp also reveals how a community can work together to address big challenges, despite possessing a diversity of opinions. The central question explored throughout the film is: In a society that seems increasingly polarized and confrontational, how do some communities manage to get along?
Filmmaker Leslee Goodman will be on hand at the OVOF event to introduce the documentary, which has won awards from a half-dozen national and international festivals.
“The residents of Twisp are as evenly divided ‘red’ versus ‘blue’ affiliations as the rest of the country,” Goodman says. “But they still work together to address their common problems and to celebrate the qualities they’re grateful to share — such as local beauty, local food, and local talent.”
For more on the film, read Wenatchee World columnist Rufus Woods’ column here: wwrld.us/2SfcVjR.
OVOF will hand out the following awards during the evening:
- Collaboration Award (for collaborating with others to break down jurisdictional and cultural barriers in the region)
- Game Changer Award (for showing the most progress among the OVOF game changer projects)
- Champion Award (for supporting OVOF and its guiding principles beyond the call of duty)
OVOF is a collaborative nonprofit that brings together residents and organizations to improve our quality of life regionally. OVOF serves as convener, facilitator, data-collector, planner and communicator. For more information, visit ourvalleyourfuture.org.
Steve Maher is project coordinator for Our Valley Our Future.