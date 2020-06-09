OKANOGAN — More than 16,100 people have signed an informal petition asking for the removal of Okanogan County Commissioner Chairman Jim DeTro as of Monday afternoon. The call for his removal is a response to a widely criticized photo the chairman shared on social media last month.
The photo, reposted by DeTro on May 31, showed a bloodstained truck with the words “just drove through Minneapolis didn’t see any protesters.”
Caleb W. Knowlton, Tonasket resident and creator of the petition, said many people across the political spectrum have reached out to him, saying they do not condone DeTro’s behavior.
Knowlton said he does not at this time plan to go through the legal process of requesting a recall for DeTro, but just wants to send a message that the commissioner’s actions are not tolerated.
Recall “is an option that we’re looking at,” he said.
Knowlton said when he first looked at comments on DeTro’s post, he was bothered by derogatory responses directed at people calling for a petition. Knowlton then decided to start his own petition.
“People are just tired of it,” he said.
DeTro, when contacted Monday afternoon, declined to comment.
Knowlton also created a Facebook group exclusively for county residents named “DeTro Must Go.” The group has more than 300 members.
“There is momentum behind this and we’re not wanting it to just end,” Knowlton said. “We want someone else to represent the people of Okanogan County.”
Knowlton, a self-described conservative, said DeTro should know people on both sides of the political spectrum do not tolerate his actions.
“We want someone who has a sense of honor and respect,” he said. “There needs to be a different voice that represents the county.”
Okanogan County Auditor Cari Hall said her office is following state law for recall attempts.
One of the state requirements for a recall vote is that the number of petition signatures must reach 25% of the total number of votes. There were 16,162 votes cast in DeTro’s last election for District 3 county commissioner. The 25% mark would mean 4,040 signatures from registered voters in Okanogan County are needed to qualify for a recall vote.
Acquiring the correct amount of signatures is only one piece in a multi-step legal process to recall an elected official in Washington. Petitioners also need to have their petition approved by a superior court judge.