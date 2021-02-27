Brooke Perez hears her name called as the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival queen during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center. For more photographs from the night, check out a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
The 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court are from left, Princess Kody Richards, Wenatchee High School; Queen Brooke Perez, Eastmont High School; and Princess Kamryn Fowler, Wenatchee High School.
When the curtain goes down, the 2021 Apple Blossom Royal Court hugs and are hugged by the rest of the top 10 candidates at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Former Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks from 2020's royal court wipes away a tear backstage while watching a slide show from behind the screen at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center.
Brooke Perez hears her name called as the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival queen during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center. For more photographs from the night, check out a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.
The 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court are from left, Princess Kody Richards, Wenatchee High School; Queen Brooke Perez, Eastmont High School; and Princess Kamryn Fowler, Wenatchee High School.
When the curtain goes down, the 2021 Apple Blossom Royal Court hugs and are hugged by the rest of the top 10 candidates at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Former Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks from 2020's royal court wipes away a tear backstage while watching a slide show from behind the screen at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook The 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court are from left, Princess Kody Richards, Wenatchee High School; Queen Brooke Perez, Eastmont High School; and Princess Kamryn Fowler, Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Don Seabrook Washington State Apple Blossom candidates wait backstage with just minutes left before the Royalty Selection Pageant begins Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Dancers with Fabulous Feet Dance Studio perform a number to start the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Top ten candidate Sophia Hernandez practices her speech in an area used for storage at the Performing Arts Center during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night.
World photo/Don Seabrook Candidate Kamryn Fowler, who would be crowned a princess, gives her speech at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Held at the Performing Arts Center this year, 100 audience members scattered among cardboard cutouts watch a slide show of the top ten candidates Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021. The 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant was held with Brooke Perez (pictured on the screen) chosen as queen.
World photo/Don Seabrook Top ten candidate Brooke Perez, who would be crowned queen, takes a question during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Kamryn Fowler walks on stage escorted by her father Steve during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center. Fowler was chosen as one of the two princesses for the festival.
World photo/Don Seabrook The top ten candidates dance in front of the audience during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Last year's Apple Blossom Royalty watch from the audience during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Former Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks from 2020's royal court wipes away a tear backstage while watching a slide show from behind the screen at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook The 2020 Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court watches a slide show of their reign from backstage at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Brooke Perez hears her name called as the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival queen during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook The 2021 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court are from left, Princess Kody Richards, Wenatchee High School; Queen Brooke Perez, Eastmont High School; and Princess Kamryn Fowler, Wenatchee High School.
World photo/Don Seabrook Washington State Apple Blossom candidates wait backstage with just minutes left before the Royalty Selection Pageant begins Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Dancers with Fabulous Feet Dance Studio perform a number to start the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Top ten candidate Sophia Hernandez practices her speech in an area used for storage at the Performing Arts Center during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night.
World photo/Don Seabrook Candidate Kamryn Fowler, who would be crowned a princess, gives her speech at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Held at the Performing Arts Center this year, 100 audience members scattered among cardboard cutouts watch a slide show of the top ten candidates Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021. The 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant was held with Brooke Perez (pictured on the screen) chosen as queen.
World photo/Don Seabrook Top ten candidate Brooke Perez, who would be crowned queen, takes a question during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Kamryn Fowler walks on stage escorted by her father Steve during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center. Fowler was chosen as one of the two princesses for the festival.
World photo/Don Seabrook The top ten candidates dance in front of the audience during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Last year's Apple Blossom Royalty watch from the audience during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Former Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks from 2020's royal court wipes away a tear backstage while watching a slide show from behind the screen at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook The 2020 Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court watches a slide show of their reign from backstage at the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
World photo/Don Seabrook Brooke Perez hears her name called as the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival queen during the 102nd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant held Saturday night, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
Finalist Alex Toth mentioned how she remembered running outside without a care and reflected on what the Apple Blossom Parade was like in years before 2020.
“At some point we all wanted to quit,” Toth said on stage. “Life can be unpredictable with twists and turns.”
Changes to this year’s event included temperature checks of audience members before there were allowed in the building. Staffers rewarded each person who passed the forehead temperature gun test with a small black stamp on arrival.
Organizers held the pageant at the PAC instead of the Wenatchee High School auditorium due to COVID-19 regulations.
“We weren't allowed to be in the high school,” said Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson.
A decision was then made to move the event into the PAC — “it’s very cozy,” she said. Overall, the pageant was not much different this year and kept the same format as before.
Those looking around at the new space would have a hard time missing the hundreds of cardboard cutouts around and above them.
The fan cutout idea came when Washington was still in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. Christoferson said she at first did not think an audience would be allowed to attend.
Wenatchee moved to Phase 2 On Feb. 14, allowing admission to indoor entertainment events.
There was an extra podium for social distancing, questions for finalists were listed on flowers and everybody had the opportunity to buy a fan cutout, she said.
Over 250 cardboard fan cutouts were in the seats of the PAC Saturday night. Audience members sat socially distanced throughout the PAC’s auditorium.
Olga Murillo, 2021 Congeniality Award winner, applauded the Wenatchee community for finding ways to come together during difficult times this past year.
“When this global pandemic hit we were asked to live a new way of life, to protect our family, friends and people we do not know,” she said. “From masking up to supporting local businesses … our community continues to persevere.”