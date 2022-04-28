The westbound lane near the Hay Canyon Road and Highway 2/97 intersection will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. May 1-6. Traffic will be shifted to the left lane through the affected area marked with a red circle.
CASHMERE — Work on a new bus stop will close one westbound lane of Highway 2/97 near Hay Canyon Road at the West Cashmere Bridge project in the coming weeks, creating some overnight traffic impacts.
The lane will be closed from 7:30 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be shifted to the left lane through the affected area, according to a Chelan County news release.
The following week, starting on May 9, the same lane will be closed again each night from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through the morning of May 12.
The contractor on the Chelan County project will remove the right shoulder in the project area to build a new public transit pickup and drop-off area as well as removing deck formwork from under the new bridge and over the highway, according to the news release.
Work on the $25.5 million West Cashmere Bridge began in spring 2020. The county expects the bridge to open to traffic around Memorial Day.
