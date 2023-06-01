WENATCHEE — Javier Jaimes, owner of JJ’s Complete Auto Repair shop, said it’s natural for him to give and to help.
That’s why the mechanic is planning to create a nonprofit to help single mothers get to work and other essential places smoothly with a car repair.
“I’m a giver, I help out a lot of people, unfortunately, the bad is the only one exposed out there, nobody says anything about the good — why is that?” Jaimes said. “I want to show the other side of the coin.”
But before he can lend a hand Jaimes needs a few hands lent to him. He needs to create a foundation so he can acquire sponsorships and donations for consistent funding, and create an administrative board, as well.
Jaimes, 42, came to Wenatchee from Mexico when he was 16 with his mother and sisters and started his auto shop business in 2008.
His inspiration to specifically help single mothers came from his upbringing with his mother.
“My mom was single, no car, she had to work, and take care of her children,” Jaimes said. “And we barely had money to eat at lunch.”
He’s been thinking about creating a nonprofit organization for years now because he said he consistently meets people who are struggling financially.
“Running a mechanic shop, I see moms not having money to pay, so we come up with payment plans,” Jaimes said.
Obtaining the proper licensing will take a few months but he wants to make sure he has the right people supporting his organization, he said.
To build the right foundation for his idea, Jaimes has sought advice from business owners and nonprofit leaders and asked if they want to get involved.
His friend Norma Gallegos, director of Hand in Hand Immigration Services, a nonprofit, has given him advice about starting a nonprofit, and is helping him take the necessary steps, he said.
He wants people like Gallegos to be part of his board to make decisions on how to select a qualified candidate to receive the car repairs. If it was only up to him, he’d give repairs to all the applicants and there’d be no money left.
“I got feelings,” he said.
On funding the program, Jaimes said that he will start off by putting in a $7,000 car repair himself until he finds sponsorships and donations.
When he told his team about his goal they supported his decision and offered to pitch in, too.
Wenatchee City Council member Jose Cuevas has known Jaimes for more than 25 years. He said that Jaimes came to him at church with the idea a year ago and was eager to help him to make connections.
“This is an honor and history in the making to see the Hispanics, especially Javier whom I’ve known for many years to see the struggles that he has gone through and where he is at right now, that’s respect,” Cuevas said. “To me, it’s my respects to Javier from the years that I’ve known him he’s shown a lot of support and integrity to his community.”
Being able to help people in an impactful way is a dream for Jaimes.
“I believe that we live in the best country in the world where everyone can make their dreams come true but my dreams are not done yet,” Jaimes said. “And I believe if I go somewhere in the next life I would like to do that before that happens and with the right people I know I can do it.”
If you would like to help you can email Jaimes at jjimes80.jj@gmail.com