EAST WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee Valley couple was arrested Monday in connection to a suspected road rage incident outside a Pizza Hut that left one man with broken legs.
East Wenatchee police officers believe James Harold Sheppard, 21, used a red Jeep Cherokee to hit a 39-year-old man on Dec. 18 on the 700 block of Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The 39-year-old told police he was riding as a passenger in a car driven by his mother eastbound on Grant Road with his girlfriend when the Cherokee began tailgating their vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. He said his mother brake-checked the Jeep, applying her car's brakes to make the vehicle behind her back off, and then the Jeep turned on its bright headlights.
His mother pulled into a parking lot near Pizza Hut and was followed by the Jeep. He told police the Jeep parked next to his car and then Sheppard showed his girlfriend a gun, the affidavit states. The 39-year-old told police he got out of the car to defend her and was then hit by the Jeep, breaking his legs. The Jeep fled the scene.
In February, police received a tip from a man who claimed Sheppard bragged to him about hitting someone with his Jeep, the affidavit said. Police showed Facebook photos to the victim in April to identify Sheppard and Amy Allred, Sheppard’s girlfriend who was allegedly with him during the incident, as suspects.
Police located Sheppard and Allred with the Jeep on Monday at a gas station in East Wenatchee.
Sheppard told police he pulled into the parking lot to confront the 39-year-old, but fled when the 39-year-old approached him with a knife and then accidentally ran him over, the affidavit said. Officers who arrived within a minute of the 911 call did not find a knife at the scene.
Sheppard and Allred were arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and hit and run. Bail was set Tuesday at $10,000 for Sheppard, while Allred was released on personal recognizance. Both are due back in superior court on July 6.