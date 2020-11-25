Winter's tale.jpg

The “Winter’s Tale” film project is designed to preserve oral traditions and teach filmmaking. 

 Provided photo

OMAK — The making of ”The Winter’s Tale,” a Wenatchi tribal documentary, is the topic of a Zoom panel discussion from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The event is hosted by the Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak and the Red Road Association.

“The Winter’s Tale” is named for a story telling practice.

The movie was made as a directed film study through the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

Panel members include:

  • Producer and director Amelia Yokel
  • Colville tribal oral historian and storyteller Randy Lewis
  • Geologist Nick Zentner
  • Student Josiah Davison
  • Native flutest Arnold Cleveland

To register, go to wwrld.us/winterstale. Registered participants will receive a link to watch the film on Vimeo in advance of the panel, and will then receive a link to join the Zoom panel discussion. The film will not be shown at the panel discussion.

To see the official trailer, go to wwrld.us/3q2UkXa.

For information, contact Livia Millard at lmillard@wvc.edu or Kestrel Smith at ksmith@wvc.edu.

