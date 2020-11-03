WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World hosted a bilingual discussion to discuss the unique challenges people face to their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Confluence Health counselor and a priest from Holy Apostles Church recount their experiences counseling people through grief and anxiety.
A student from Wenatchee Valley College shares her experience maintaining a sense of normalcy while adjusting to online schooling. Together, the panelists discuss the cultural prejudices the LatinX community has against seeking help.
The panelists also discuss resources available for people struggling that is still available despite COVID-19.