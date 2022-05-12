Bids are due June 2, with construction expected to begin in mid-July and completed at the end of September. Designs were completed by Spokane-based T-O Engineers.
The lights will allow pilots to fly their approach when the visibility is half a mile rather than 1 mile and increase chances of landings in poor weather conditions, according to Trent Moyers, port director of airports.
He said about 60% of airplanes cannot land in inclement weather now due to poor visibility. Pilots can use instruments to guide them until they reach a certain elevation, after which they must rely more on visual aids.
"Horizon Airline will typically return to Seattle if they are unable to land at Pangborn," Moyers wrote in an email. "Pilots of other aircraft will usually fly to whichever airport they’ve listed on their flight plan as an alternate airport."
The Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR) will be added to the runway’s approach, and provide steady green lights off the end of the runway. It also will add seven light bars and five single light white flashers on an extended centerline. They’ll be 200 feet apart on poles from 6 to 40 feet in height.
The airport has Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL), which consist of two synchronized flashing lights at the end of the runway, Moyers wrote. The MALSR system will incorporate REIL.
All of the airport's lights could look like a Christmas tree, said JC Baldwin, port commissioner, at a recent port meeting.
The FAA sees them differently.
“The collective flashing of all lights in the sequenced flasher array gives the appearance of a ball of light traveling toward the runway,” according to the FAA’s website.
Structure demolition, underground utilities, airfield lighting/signage, road work and other site improvements will cost about $1.6 million.
About $2.3 million for the project was approved as part of the port's 2022 budget.
“We are expecting any day now to have a letter (of approval) from the FAA on this project,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
