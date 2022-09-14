EAST WENATCHEE — Those wishing to fly in or out of Pangborn Memorial Airport will be out of luck for a few days in November.
Upgrades to the airport’s lighting system — Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR) — will be underway, causing a full runway closure Nov. 9-11.
The runway will also be closed from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 8 and Nov. 12-14, said Stacie De Mestre, public works and capital projects manager for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. The expected completion is Dec. 2.
The closures are necessary because of work at the end of the runway for “new progressional bars and lights,” she said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The work will be in the runway safety area, she said, and part of the runway will be demolished.
During the night-only closures, the contractor will install foundations and conduit for the MALSR lights and build a service road between those lights, she said.
In the full runway closure, a threshold bar will be added within pavement lights, marking the end of the runway.
“We cannot open the runway again until the lights are installed and the pavement has been patched,” she said.
The lights will allow pilots to fly their approach when the visibility is half a mile rather than 1 mile and increase chances of landings in poor weather conditions, according to Trent Moyers, port director of airports.
He said about 60% of aircraft cannot now land in inclement weather due to poor visibility. Pilots can use instruments to guide them until they reach a certain elevation, after which they must rely more on visual aids.
“Horizon Airlines (Air) will typically return to Seattle if they are unable to land at Pangborn,” Moyers said in an earlier interview. “Pilots of other aircraft will usually fly to whichever airport they’ve listed on their flight plan as an alternate airport.”
The glow will be seen on the runway’s approach, and provide steady green lights off the end of the runway. It also will add seven light bars and five single light white flashers on an extended centerline. They’ll be 200 feet apart on poles from 6 to 40 feet tall.
The airport has Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL), which consist of two synchronized flashing lights at the end of the runway, Moyers said. The MALSR system will incorporate REIL.
“We can’t fly. No one can fly,” said Camille Koenig, Horizon Air spokesperson at Pangborn. She added the project and/or closures would dictate when Horizon could operate.
Spokane-based Colvico Inc. was given the notice to proceed Monday, De Mestre said. The port awarded the $3 million contract in June. The entire project will cost about $4.3 million.
