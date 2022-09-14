Purchase Access

This graphic shows where the Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with runway alignment indicator lights will be located at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

EAST WENATCHEE — Those wishing to fly in or out of Pangborn Memorial Airport will be out of luck for a few days in November.

Upgrades to the airport’s lighting system — Medium-intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway alignment indicator lights (MALSR) — will be underway, causing a full runway closure Nov. 9-11.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

