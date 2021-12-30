WENATCHEE — People looking to travel for the holidays this weekend might want to double check their flight's status as a wave of flight delays and cancellations hit SeaTac Airport and, in turn, Pangborn Memorial Airport.
As of Thursday afternoon, 295 flights were canceled at SeaTac Airport that same day, according to FlightAware.com.
Some of these cancellations are the result of ongoing winter weather and "pandemic-induced staffing problems," according to reporting by The Seattle Times.
Pangborn Memorial Airport, however, remains relatively unscathed with only two flights canceled since Christmas Day — one on Monday and another on Thursday, said airport director Trent Moyers in an email.
Delays due to "weather and pilot/crew availability" had also occurred recently at the airport, Moyers said.
Check the status of flights at Pangborn Memorial Airport at wwrld.us/status.
For people driving to Seattle or elsewhere over the mountains, as of Thursday afternoon, Blewett, Stevens and Snoqualmie passes are all open.
The state Department of Transportation has issued a traction advisory on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass going both ways. Chains are required except for all-wheel drive.
Blewett Pass is requiring traction tires, and travel over Stevens Pass requires chains, according to the state Department of Transportation as of Thursday afternoon.
