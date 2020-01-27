EAST WENATCHEE — The Transportation Security Administration last week began offering PreCheck services at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
PreCheck members are allowed to leave their shoes, jackets and belts on when passing through security checkpoints, according to the TSA website. Travelers are also allowed to leave laptops and small liquid toiletries in their bags during screening.
The airport needed to make some slight reconfigurations to the TSA area to account for the additional line, Airport Director Trent Moyers said Monday. But no other TSA agents needed to be hired and check-in and boarding times will remain the same.