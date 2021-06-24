EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport is getting $1.3 million in economic relief funding as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus package.
A total of $217 million in award money will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration between airports across Washington, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s office. The grants are designed to help airports recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19 by keeping airport workers employed and construction projects moving.
Other area airports to receive funding include:
- $32,000 for Lake Chelan Airport
- $32,000 for Ephrata Municipal Airport
- $22,000 for Grand Coulee Dam Airport
- $22,000 for Omak Airport
- $59,000 for Bowers Field Airport in Ellensburg