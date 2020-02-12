EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport served 127,967 passengers in 2019, a new record high for the airport.
That narrowly beats the previous record of 127,563 passengers set in 2018.
The total number of Horizon Airline flights to and from the airport was also up last year — 2,382 compared to 2,317 in 2018.
Alaska Airlines, which operates Horizon, has increased flights to the airport 11% since 2015, according to a Tuesday press release from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority.
The airport offers three daily flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for most of the year, with a fourth offered during peak summer months.
In January the Transportation Security Administration began offering PreCheck services at the airport.