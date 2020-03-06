WENATCHEE — Wenatchee students will be out of school next Thursday and Friday.
Spring parent/teacher conferences are set for Thursday. Friday is teacher work day. Spring break is coming March 30-April 3.
Wenatchee High School is planning conferences from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
“This is an opportunity for families to meet with teachers to enhance the partnerships important to student success,” according to a press release issued Friday.
For information about your child’s conference schedule, call the school office.
In Eastmont, students have no school on the next two Fridays, March 13, which is a records day, and March 20, which is parent conference day. Spring break is March 30 to April 3.