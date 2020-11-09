WENATCHEE — The first day kids came back to school was a bit hectic in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts, causing some traffic issues around elementary schools.
Wenatchee welcomed back students in preschool to second grade while Eastmont did the same for preschool through fourth grade, on a hybrid schedule.
School districts have been advising parents to bring their children to school, if possible.
In Wenatchee, a lot of parents came early to drop off students on the first day of school, district spokesperson Diana Haglund said.
She said they were anxious about the process with some of the new health procedures in place, which involves students handing over a health screener then having temperature taken before exiting the car.
Since that first day, Haglund said, it's gone much more smoothly. Parents are now used to it and the staff is more comfortable with the procedure and how to move the cars through more efficiently.
"There still is an increase in cars because people are choosing to drop their children off rather than sending them on the bus," she said. "We are seeing an increase in the daily car traffic coming through our school buildings,” she said.
Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said the traffic at schools is much less than a normal year because there are only kindergarten through second grade students in school so far. He said they have had no complaints about the traffic.
“We’re only dealing with half the school population going to school. And it is on a divided schedule, so on any given day, less than a quarter of the population is actually going. We haven’t had any complaints or concerns,” Reinfeld said.
Having lines of cars a couple of blocks long is normal during the school year, Reinfeld said.
“Before the reconstruction at Washington School, the line of cars went all over the place, probably a quarter-mile from the school. This amount of volume we’re doing now is nothing compared to normal,” he said. “It might look dramatic compared to what we have had, (but) it is nothing compared to normal.”
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said they are seeing more students driven to school by parents. At the beginning of the week, he said they had lines of cars sometimes two and three blocks long.
“Initially, our process for checking students in and going through a quick attestation of health conditions was also delaying the process of getting a child out of a vehicle and into a school,” Christensen said. “That has improved significantly throughout the week.”
The next wave of elementary students returning to school could cause more traffic issues, but Haglund doesn’t think so. Many parents have multiple children, so that will not add more cars, she said.
As parents become more familiar with the school district’s health and safety procedures, Hagulund thinks parents will opt to send their children on the bus rather than drop them off.
“We anticipate we will see some movement of parents dropping off now — moving to school bus transportation,” Haglund said. “Our process of having our staff on hand ready to help them through the safety mitigation process is really dialed in.”
Haglund said they will also have multiple drop points at school for the older students to make sure children are separated. There will be a couple of drop zones, she said.
The ridership on buses is pretty low.
“We do anticipate to raise that once parents are comfortable with the process we have in place," Haglund said. "They really do value the convenience of having their students ride the bus,” she said.
Bus ridership is down in the Eastmont School District as well. Christensen said the district would typically go through a process in the summer revising routes, student ridership, and bus stops. Once the school year started, there would be a few refinements, but not much.
That whole process has been turned on its ear.
“What we have realized now, if an effort to cohort families together, do the distancing, make sure we don’t have students get on who are not feeling well — that whole process we’re needing more time and effort in planning into making sure our logistics are in place,” he said. “Just as we get one system prepared, rather waiting to implement that in the next nine to 10 months, we’re having to change it every two to three weeks.”
Haglund said the school resource officers have been helping to manage traffic around the school and guide motorists to a safe dropoff zone. As well, many parents are familiar with the school dropoff zones from picking up lunch at the school every day.
“Because we’ve done so much of the school lunch pick up, which is drive-thru in nature, our families really know where to go, so they are not blocking traffic. I think that has really helped us in this whole process because families are so familiar with how to enter and exit our parking lots,” she said. “I think that set us well for how we rolled out dropping our students off early.”