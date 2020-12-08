STEHEKIN — The North Cascades National Park Service is looking for public comment on a plan to reroute Stehekin Valley Road.
The park service is looking to reroute a quarter mile of the road at milepost 5.5 after it was partially washed out in 2017 during a storm event, according to park service documents. It is the primary road in the Stehekin area, a city at the north end of Lake Chelan surrounded by wilderness and only accessible by boat, plane or hiking.
The park service wants to reroute the road away from the Stehekin River, which runs next to the road, according to the documents. It will also take the road away from private property owners.
The realignment of the road would require construction crews to remove about two acres of trees and brush, according to the documents.
If the park service takes no action, erosion will likely close the road within five years. If the park service tried to maintain the current road, it would be impacted by further destabilization and require ongoing repairs.
People can comment by going to wwrld.us/36V0Bgc or sending a hardcopy to North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, WA, 98284.