LEAVENWORTH — Metered parking is coming soon to Leavenworth.
Construction crews on Saturday began installing parking meters in the east end of the city’s downtown core. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.
Crews on Friday finished installing parking sensors to parking lots 2, 3, 4 and 5 was completed Friday, said City Administrator Ana Cortez in a news release. They next moved to installing meters on Front Street, Division Street, Commercial Street and 10th Street.
Pricing has not been determined nor has a date when the meters will be activated.
The parking meters and sensors came at the recommendation of the 2018 Parking Management Study and Plan from Rick Williams and Pete Collins of Rick Williams Consulting.
Crews on Saturday were expected to work in the following areas:
- Front Street from 13th Street to 12th Street
- 12th Street from Highway 2 to Front Street
- Front Street from 12th Street to Division Street
- Division Street from Front Street to Commercial Street
- Commercial Street from Division Street to 10th Street
- 10th Street from Commercial Street to Front Street
- Commercial Street from 10th Street to 9th Street