WENATCHEE — Mental health centers in the Wenatchee Valley are experiencing a changing of the guard among their top leadership.
Caroll Opel is the new administrator at Parkside American Behavioral Health as of Jan. 4. Opel is the former director at Catholic Charities.
Deb Dettmann is now the interim director at Catholic Charities. She doesn’t know when Catholic Charities plans to permanently fill the director position.
Parkside and Catholic Charities both assist clients with mental health concerns, but their roles are different, Opel said.
Opel started as director of Catholic Charities on Sept. 3, 2019. Opel said she decided on the change because she was interested in focusing on inpatient care. Catholic Charities is more focused on crisis intervention and outpatient treatment.
Inpatient care is when someone stays at a place to receive treatment. Outpatient care is when someone lives their normal life, but has appointments to receive treatment.
“It was just the desire for inpatient care and, of course, Catholic Charities, I respect them for all the services they have done there and I learned a lot,” Opel said. “But definitely coming to Parkside, the passion for inpatient care is what I was desiring.”
American Behavioral Health Systems (ABHS) sought Opel out as its new director in Wenatchee because of her background and involvement in the local community, said Tony Prentice, ABHS operating officer.
“It’s a huge value for the local area to have someone who is here and has those connections so that everybody from Confluence to the jails to the police to the other agencies, know the face (leading Parkside),” Prentice said.
Parkside is a voluntary commitment center, which people can check into when they need help and where first responders can divert people, Prentice said. It also works with people whose mental health challenges are impacted by substance abuse, but it does not do detox.
“I think the intent of the program was to create a stabilization unit so we could try and intervene for those clients before they would get to the involuntary (confinement) piece,” Prentice said.
Parkside has gone through some changes since it opened in October 2018. Gov. Jay Inslee visited the center at the time and lauded it as a potential statewide model for providing treatment for those in need.
Originally, Parkside was intended to provide a combination of medical and mental health treatment. It hired close to a dozen nursing staffers.
A year later, though, it fired 10 of its medical staff, citing financial problems. The administrator at the time, Ashley Broussard, said it wasn’t feasible to keep that many medical staff on the payroll.
Broussard is no longer with the company, Prentice said. She now works as a behavioral health programs consultant with the state Department of Health.