Marissa Reyes still doesn’t understand why her signature would cause her August 2020 Benton County primary ballot to be tossed out.
A letter from the county elections office challenging her signature came to her house in her hometown of Prosser. But Reyes had left for New York, where she had just finished college. Confused, neither Reyes nor her parents had the time to figure it all out before her ballot was rejected.
“I definitely felt annoyed and a little apathetic, but definitely not surprised,” Reyes recalled.
Fast-forward to November 2020, when the ballots of nearly 24,000 registered Washington voters were not counted because officials judged their ballot signatures to not match the signature on file, which is often the signature from their driver’s license.
And in the eight Washington counties with the largest share of potential Latino voters, Hispanic-sounding names, like Reyes, are nearly four times more likely than other voters to have their ballot rejected for a signature mismatch, according to an InvestigateWest analysis of four recent elections.
The curiously high rate of disenfranchisement among Latino voters could mean altered election outcomes.
Experts and voters themselves have suggested a variety of explanations for signature rejections among Latino voters, including language barriers, education levels and implicit bias.
“I’m not surprised that Latin-American sounding names are thrown by the wayside,” Reyes said about InvestigateWest’s analysis. She doesn’t believe her signature should be suspect. Like other kids in her Benton County school, she said, she learned cursive long ago, and her parents even helped her practice at home.
Reyes was born and raised in Prosser. She called the culture there racist and xenophobic. On Cinco de Mayo, a celebrated day of Mexican-American culture, she remembers people driving around town in trucks with Confederate flags. Some of the kids who grow up there go on to work in local schools and government, she said.
“There needs to be more accountability so that these biases don’t permeate our building blocks of democracy,” Reyes said.
Multiple Washington county elections staff and officials said the signatures that go through several reviews and remain challenged are obviously mismatched. Still, county canvassing boards sometimes decide to accept a few of those ballots from the challenged signature pile, they told InvestigateWest.
Rejected ballots can change election results
These findings are based on InvestigateWest’s analysis of state and federal data, in addition to responses to more than 40 public records requests to two state agencies and eight counties, covering 11 million votes cast over four high-turnout elections in 2019 and 2020. InvestigateWest also conducted more than 50 interviews with voters, auditors, lawyers, community leaders, elections researchers and other experts, in addition to in-person observation of county elections officials reviewing voter signatures.
The analysis covers eight counties in Central and Eastern Washington with the highest share of Hispanic or Latino voters, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — Adams, Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Walla Walla and Yakima counties.
According to a consent decree in a lawsuit brought under the federal Voting Rights Act in Yakima County, the Washington Secretary of State matches Yakima voter last names to a “Spanish surname” list provided by the U.S. Justice Department in 2004. InvestigateWest also used this list to analyze signature rejections.
Latinos make up 37% of the total population in these eight counties, and 21% of the voting population. White, non-Hispanic voters make up most of the remaining voting population in these counties. While the eight counties account for 10% of the statewide voting population, they account for 29% of the Latino voting population in Washington.
Latino voters had a 1% signature rejection rate in the November 2020 election, four times the rate of other voters. Another way to look at it: In these eight counties, Latino voters contributed 17% of accepted ballots in November 2020, but 46% of ballot rejections. Statewide, Latino voters made up more than 5% of accepted ballots.
The rate at which Latino voters’ ballots are challenged is also higher than other voters. They fix, or “cure,” their signatures at lower rates than other voters, as well, InvestigateWest’s data analysis reveals.
Workers at county elections offices do much of the work in signature verification and outreach to voters with challenged ballots. The final stop is the county canvassing board, where officials reject — or occasionally accept — a ballot.
As with other research on ballot rejections, these numbers cannot directly measure if or how bias plays a role in signature mismatches or the process to cure it. But research on handwriting comparison suggests room for human error.
“We’ve seen evidence throughout the country that people of color and young voters have their ballots disproportionately rejected. And that’s a huge issue because it’s your voice and you have the right to vote and have that vote counted,” said Breanne Schuster, attorney with ACLU of Washington.
These signature mismatches may decide elections. In 2004, Washington experienced the closest and most bitterly contested statewide election in its history. Democrat Christine Gregoire won the gubernatorial race by fewer than 200 votes out of 2.8 million cast.
And in at least three recent examples InvestigateWest examined, signature rejections added up to more than the margin between two candidates:
The Wapato mayoral election of 2017 brought community members and lawyers to the public meetings where Yakima County Canvassing Board members scrutinized signatures. In the end, the Board rejected 21 signatures from Wapato, and Juan Orozco won by four votes.
In another Yakima County race in November 2019, Mike Farmer won Sunnyside City Council Position 5 by just one vote. The Yakima board rejected four signatures from those precincts.
And in November 2020, State Senator Mark Mullet, 5th Legislative District in King County, kept his seat by a margin of 58 votes. The nearly 400 mismatch rejections in the district far exceeded that margin.
“In states that use signature matches, there are going to be some serious questions about reliability and its disproportionate effects on minority communities,” said David Morales, former vice chair of the Washington Commission on Hispanic Affairs, who observed the 2017 Wapato election signature-scrutinizing proceedings. “It’s worth asking the question of how scientifically valid are the systems we use? If someone challenged this as a valid methodology, I wonder if it would be struck down by the court.”
What’s in a name?
Most ballot rejections in Washington fall into three groups: late ballots, missing signatures and mismatched signatures. Only a signature mismatch is based on judgment, rather than a missing signature or a late postmark. Some other states use machines in the signature matching process.
Elections staff identify a signature for a possible mismatch when at least half of the voter’s name and writing do not match a signature on file. A “signature challenge” then indicates a serious discrepancy in either both parts of the name or the actual handwriting.
The reason voters’ legitimate signatures lead to a challenge, and then in about half the cases, a rejection, is complicated. Sometimes they sign sloppily out on their car’s dashboard or their knee, before putting the ballot in a drop box. Sometimes they ask a household member to sign it for them, not realizing that the match is important, said Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.
Franklin County election officials challenged Daniella Esparza’s signature for the first time in November, after about eight years of voting with her married name. Feeling that this was a “life-changing” election, she emailed the elections office to get the signature update form and fixed it.
Like Reyes, she wasn’t surprised to learn there is a higher rate of signature rejections for Latino surnames. Esparza guessed that in Franklin County, people might assume Democrat voting preferences based on a Latino name.
She admitted that her signature did evolve right after she got married in 2012, so she wondered why it was contested in this particular election in 2020. “I’ve voted plenty of times since it changed, and it was never mismatched before. That’s what makes me feel it was my party, the importance of this election,” Esparza said.
The eight counties examined by InvestigateWest are dominated by Republican voters and white voters. For example, in the recent November 2020 general election, on average, 57% of voters supported President Trump, and 61% supported Republican gubernatorial challenger Loren Culp. The counties range from a high of 71% for Culp in Adams to a low of 57% in Yakima.
In these counties, Republicans also fill all or the majority of the three elected official slots on the county canvassing boards. But because these officials can designate someone else for each election, the public doesn’t always have ready access to the list of actual board members or their political party affiliation for each election.
Some of these counties and major cities within them have been under pressure to expand city council and county commission representation for Latino residents by actual and threatened lawsuits under the federal Voting Rights Act and the newly enacted Washington version of that law.
The Yakima City Council was required to move from at-large to district elections after a 2014 court ruling. Pasco did this because of a lawsuit in 2016. Wenatchee acted preemptively, adopting city council district elections in 2018.
Yakima County is being sued under state law over the county commissioner electoral system. It is under threat of a similar lawsuit under federal law. Similar to Yakima, Franklin County has been sent a notice letter challenging its county commission electoral system under the Washington state Voting Rights Act and the state constitution.
Officials from Franklin County did not respond to requests for comment on the mismatch disparities. Following the advice of their prosecuting attorney, Yakima County officials declined to comment on the disparities.
This disparity for Latino voters is not limited to Central and Eastern Washington. InvestigateWest contacted nine county auditor offices that administer elections. Only King County responded that it had done some preliminary internal data analysis of something similar in past elections.
King County offers ballots in Chinese, English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese. For ballots that were rejected for all reasons except being too late, Spanish-language ballots had the highest rejection rate among the five languages.
Immigrants could also face language and cultural barriers in the voting and curing processes. Only in Adams, Franklin and Yakima counties are voting materials required to be in Spanish. These counties are covered under Section 203 of the federal Voting Rights Act, which, among other things, requires voting materials to be provided in different languages.
Part two coming Saturday, Feb. 27
