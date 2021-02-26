Experts, elections officials and voters provided a range of possible explanations for the higher rates of Latino ballot signature rejection rates across age groups, including lower education and literacy levels.
Latinos in the eight counties have substantially lower education levels than whites, according to U.S. Census data. The largest gap is in Grant County: 92% of white adults have completed at least high school compared to just under half of Latino adults. Six of the counties rank among the seven lowest statewide in literacy measures for the overall adult population.
David Morales, former vice chair of the Washington Commission on Hispanic Affairs, and others working in community services think that lower education and literacy levels among the region’s Latino community pose challenges to voting successfully.
“The usage of signatures as an identifying marker is somewhat questionable as a policy choice given the education levels of the local Latino population,” Morales said.
Young voters face high mismatch rejection
Voters aged 18 to 24 represented fewer than 10% of all accepted ballots in the eight counties, but 40% of mismatch rejections. For all counties combined, as age increases, mismatch rejection rates decrease.
And Latino voters make up nearly 40% of young voters in these counties. In contrast, non-Latino voters in these counties dominate the oldest and largest group: they are 94% of voters age 65 or older.
The youngest Latino voters’ mismatch rate is nearly twice that of their non-Latino peers.
Jesenia Hernandez experienced just that problem in August 2020 when she was 24. Because of a medical procedure, Hernandez didn’t have the time or energy to fix her signature challenge in that election. She had registered to vote nearly seven years earlier and knew that her signature had likely changed.
For the November election, Hernandez studied her driver’s license and tried to repeat that signature on her Franklin County ballot. That careful copying of her own signature worked, and her vote counted.
Still, the signature challenge comes as a surprise to many voters, including Lisandra Valencia, 39. She received her first signature mismatch notice in November. She is not sure why, although she admits it is possible her signature has evolved over the past 20 years. Experts say this is common.
“Signature instability” refers to the propensity for signatures to change over time and across contexts.
Signatures might change rapidly among the youngest voters, and more gradually among older voters, according to the Washington State Patrol, which provides the required forensic training on signature matching for elections staff. Signature instability also affects voters with disabilities.
Here is how the Washington State Patrol describes signature instability: “There will always be variations in signatures since they are the product of a person and not the output of a machine.” These natural variations may be “subtle” or “drastic,” depending on the context of the signature — a state Department of Licensing electronic pad versus a ballot, for example.
The state patrol training continues: “Signatures will also change and mature as the writer ages. Signatures typically continue to mature through the writer’s 20’s.”
“It puts in me a sense of making sure that my vote does count, that it’s in on time. I’m glad I sent it earlier. But I wish I got something back to know that it was counted,” Valencia said of the experience. Because COVID-19 affected her family, she did not have time to proactively check her ballot’s final status, she said. Washington Secretary of State records show that Franklin County accepted it.
The lost art of cursive
Some voters, particularly young ones, do not even have a cursive signature when they sign for their driver’s license or identification card.
A number of young voters told InvestigateWest that they had printed their signature when getting their driver’s license. Later they developed a cursive signature, which they used on their ballot, immediately triggering a mismatch. Adams County auditor Heidi Hunt confirmed this is a problem.
Kenisha Martinez unwittingly made this mistake. She recently registered to vote, and the Grant County auditor used her signature from her driver’s license. That signature was her printed name from 2018. When she voted in November, she signed her ballot in cursive. Her ballot was ultimately thrown out.
“It made me feel frustrated because it was my first time voting, so I was eager to finally be able to vote and make my opinion count,” Martinez said.
Many young voters did not learn cursive in school, and many future voters aren’t learning it either. That’s just one reason that King County Elections predicts that the handwritten signature will become “obsolete.”
Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton perceives that the prevalence of print signatures is higher among Latino voters. And print is just more difficult to compare to cursive.
Even comparing cursive signatures is an “art,” according to Moore, the Chelan County auditor.
Handwriting comparison is not a science, let alone an exact science, said Itiel Dror, senior cognitive neuroscience researcher at the University College London and a recognized expert in this area. Even two handwriting experts could review the same pair of signatures and arrive at different conclusions. This leads to legitimate signatures being rejected, and potentially fraudulent ones being accepted, Dror said.
Human judgment means bias
When trained staffers at county elections departments first review the ballot signatures, they can see the voter’s printed name, age and voter ID. According to Dror, that is enough information to trigger biases based on ethnicity, religion and more.
“I believe that there is some internal cultural process in the administration of these elections, with the rejected ballot process that is bouncing out these folks. I don’t know what it is,” said Zack Hudgins, a former Washington state representative and leader on voting rights.
But like others, he guesses that bias is only one part of the problem. He continued, “We’ve seen that in these counties, and that’s why we had to pass the Voting Rights Act.”
Studies nationally document racial bias generally in government offices, and specifically in elections administration.
In one of these studies, elections officials across 48 states were less likely to respond to emails sent from Latino-sounding email addresses relative to non-Latino-sounding addresses. When they did respond, it was with lower-quality information about voting requirements, the study showed. Importantly, the researchers found no bias in counties and municipalities where mechanisms under the Voting Rights Act are in place meant to prevent racial discrimination.
“Every voter should have an equal right to their mail ballot being counted; however, we know well that Latinos are more likely to have their ballots rejected for signature issues,” said Matt A. Barreto, faculty director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project.
InvestigateWest’s findings are largely in line with other studies of vote-by-mail elections in other states that report race or ethnicity in the voter data. Research on Los Angeles County absentee ballots found that non-English ballots had a higher likelihood of rejection.
In other studies, minority, young and more recently registered voters are generally more likely to have ballots rejected. In Georgia, Hispanic voters were more likely than white voters to have a mistake, such as a signature, on the return envelope. In Florida, minority, young and first-time voters had disproportionately high rates of mail ballot rejections, although Florida does not report the reasons that votes are rejected.
Barreto, who has been an expert witness in more than two dozen Washington state and federal voting rights lawsuits, said state and federal governments should provide increased funding, training and guidance to ensure all ballots have an equal chance.
The signature mismatch rates caught Molly Matter’s attention during the Wapato 2017 mayoral race. An attorney in private practice, she specializes in federal and state voting rights law.
She said that a practice like signature verification can be “racially neutral” on its face. But, Matter added, “it is clear that the impact of how they go about the signature verification process places an undue burden on minority voters. Losing the right to vote by a government technicality is no worse than denying these citizens a ballot in the first place.”
Regardless of the underlying reasons for the mismatches, signature verification is a policy choice over what constitutes voter identification. Voters used to sign their name on a log at a physical polling place, and could try to fix any problems in person.
And yet, no evidence exists of widespread voter fraud in Washington or other vote-by-mail states, a finding confirmed by county auditors.
“I do know that voter fraud is so rare, and certainly disproportionate to the number of signatures being rejected. So maybe there are opportunities for different verification methods,” said the ACLU’s Schuster.
