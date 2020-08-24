EAST WENATCHEE — Travelers have been filling the available seats on two Alaska/Horizon flights out of Pangborn Memorial Airport for the past month.
A second daily flight was returned to schedule in mid-July. The flights leave at 5:55 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Pangborn, pre-COVID-19, had three flights to and from SeaTac each day. There plans for a fourth. The schedule was reduced to one flight in April when the 76-seat planes went from being 76% full to 8% full.
Social distancing restrictions allow about 50 passengers on the planes.
Airport Director Trent Moyers said the one flight per day in June was being well-used, with 40 to 45 passengers per flight. Demand was high enough that a second flight returned a few weeks later.
“I wouldn’t say that it was earlier than expected, but I would say that people are filling the available seats,” he said.
He expects the current two-flight schedule to continue through the end of September.
“The times may change by a few minutes, but I don’t have a prediction yet for what will happen this fall/winter,” he said.