PATEROS — The Washington State Patrol cited a Pateros school bus driver who allegedly caused a crash with a sedan while making a turn off of Highway 97 by Wells Dam.
The Pateros School District bus had five children on board and a driver, Lyle Blackburn, 63, of Pateros, said State Patrol trooper John Bryant. No one was injured in the crash.
A report first came in about the crash at 3:41 p.m., he said. Blackburn, who was driving the bus southbound, made a turn off of Highway 97 onto Azwell Road when he failed to see northbound traffic.
The sedan driver, Jaime Osorio, 55, of Pateros, hit the front end of the bus, damaging the bumper and hood on both vehicles, he said. Osorio had the right-of-way.
Responding crews took Osorio to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for “minor bumps and bruises,” Bryant said.
Troopers cited Blackburn for failure to yield.