PATEROS — The Pateros School District went on lockdown Wednesday while Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies responded to a nearby incident involving a man threatening to shoot city workers replacing a water meter.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Ives Street, about a half mile from the school. The school locked down at 1:31 p.m. after receiving a call from the Sheriff’s Office and started evacuating students at 2:44 p.m., the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies arrived at the residence of David Carpenter, 55, after a call came in at 11:39 a.m. about the threats, according to a press release by the Okanogan County Sheriff Office. Carpenter, who refused to leave his residence, told deputies that he wired his place with explosives which would detonate if they attempted to enter.
Deputies, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and Brewster Police set a perimeter up around Carpenter’s residence, the release states. A crisis negotiator from the sheriff’s office spoke to Carpenter for several hours while waiting for him to come out.
Carpenter came out at 6:58 p.m. and was arrested, according to the release. He was booked into the Okanogan County jail for threats to kill. Deputies found several guns in Carpenter’s residence but did not find any explosives.