Pearl Hill Fire destroys 300 power poles

EAST WENATCHEE — When the Cold Springs Fire jumped the Columbia River near Bridgeport on Labor Day and continued its path of destruction into Douglas County, the fire’s name changed, but the mission to restore power being played out in Okanogan County continued.
The Pearl Hill Fire scorched 223,730 acres in Douglas County and destroyed more than 300 power poles.
“My mind spins at the logistics of getting materials and crews where they need to go,” said Douglas County PUD spokeswoman Meagan Vibbert. That includes figuring out how to feed the 120 linemen — a mix of the four Douglas PUD crews, contract and mutual aid crews — on the job trying to restore power to customers.
As of Tuesday morning, about 160 Douglas PUD customers were still without power, down from 2,400 on Sept. 8, in the midst of the firestorm. The number dropped to 100 as of Wednesday afternoon and to 80 as of Thursday morning. The goal is to get power on to everyone this weekend, Vibbert said. The concern is not just homes without power, but domestic and irrigation pumps as well.
Pinpointing the number of broadband network customers still without service is more difficult but PUD officials think they are close after about 1,100 lost service earlier.
The estimated time for completing repairs is also more difficult given “the scale of devastation,” she said. As of Tuesday, the effort included five Douglas County Community Network crews, three dedicated splicers and a variable number of electrical crews depending on the phase of construction.
“Typically a line crew or two will help string the fiber cable, then DCCN splicers work to attach the cable segments to each other and the main network,” she said.
Douglas PUD’s Facebook posts noted some of the challenges as crews restored power or service only to have the fire swing back and take it out again.
The first wind-related outages were reported at 10:30 a.m. on Labor Day Monday, affecting about 700 customers in Bridgeport — a tree in the line. The Mansfield area lost power an hour later.
By 7 a.m. Tuesday, crews were working on restoring power to 2,300 Douglas County PUD customers. At that time, the estimate of lost power poles was between 40 and 100. By 9:30 a.m., Mansfield’s power was working. The focus shifted back to Bridgeport where a transmission line had been damaged.
By 12:30 p.m., fiber optic service was restored to Wells Dam and McNeil Canyon. Bridgeport was still in the dark.
Later updates said the transmission line had been powered up only to be hit by fire again. The hope was to get the line fixed sometime on Wednesday.
“Bridgeport is back in service,” the 7:30 p.m. Facebook post states. “We were also able to get a big stretch along WA 17 back in service. Crews are now concentrating on replacing structures to bring Bridgeport Bar back in service. The estimate is the Bar will have service later today.”
The 10 a.m. update addressed progress on repairing the fiber line, with hope that it would be reconnected by early Saturday.
Friday’s morning update listed neighborhoods that would expect power soon, and those that were going to take a little longer, including Dezellem Hill and Jameson Lake where “extensive damage” was reported.
After a weekend that included some additional flareups and with some help, things were looking better.
“A big shout out to our mutual aid crews from our neighboring utilities,” including those from Chelan, Grant, Benton and Franklin PUDs, reads Monday morning’s Facebook post.
“Over 100 linemen continue to make progress restoring power around the county. Happy Monday.”