OMAK — A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Omak when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 97.
Melissa A. Casarez, 33, of Yakima was headed southbound on the highway shoulder when she walked into traffic and was hit by a southbound 1998 Ford Escort, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The Escort was then struck by a southbound 1996 Ford Explorer.
Casarez was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Patrol said she failed to yield the right of way when entering the highway.
The driver of the Escort, 32-year-old Robert A. Funston of Wenatchee was not injured or cited by authorities.
The driver of the Explorer, Jose M. Murillo Figueroa of Okanogan was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak for treatment of injuries.
