WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman was struck Saturday by a U-Haul truck while trying to cross Mission Street.
Two women were crossing Mission Street at about 5 p.m. near Peachey Street, Wenatchee Corporal Brian Bolz said. The crosswalk at that section has orange flags for pedestrians and the women used the flags while crossing.
One vehicle headed southbound skidded to a stop to avoid hitting the women, Bolz said. But the U-Haul was unable to fully stop and struck one of the women.
The woman who was struck complained of neck and back pain, but was sitting upright, talking and alert, he said. The van was not significantly damaged.
It was dark and there was quite a bit of traffic in the area when the collision occurred, Bolz said.
The driver of the U-Haul may be facing charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, he said. But the Wenatchee Police Department wants to talk to the woman struck by the U-Haul first.