Permits for collection and possession of five or more gallons of mushrooms can be purchased at the Forest Service offices in Winthrop, Cle Elum and Naches.
The season is from May 1 through July 31. A two-day permit costs $30, a 30-day permit is $80 and seasonal permits are $100. When harvesting mushrooms the permits must be in the harvester's possession.
Collection and possession of up to five gallons of more mushrooms are free. Harvester's must acquire and carry a copy of the Free Incidental Use Mushroom Information Sheet while harvesting. The sheet is available at local national forest offices or it can be printed off their website.
Harvester's must be cautious of surroundings when traveling in post fire landscapes. Roads that are at higher elevation levels may be impassible from the snow. Rivers and creeks could also be running high. Avoid making stops and parking in burned areas; trees can fall spontaneously, specially with strong winds.
Forest Service Botanist Helen Lau recommends to leave some mushrooms to allow seeds to produce more in the future.
“We recommend that harvesters leave some mushrooms so that spores can seed future mushrooms and also be food for wildlife," said Lau in a news release.
There will be two camps available May 6-7 in the Methow Valley Ranger District, and another campsite on the west edge of the Cub Creek 2 Burn area. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest advises harvester's to practice leave-no-trace etiquette, available camps will have garbage dumpsters and toilets.
Trailheads, trailhead parking areas, recreational and special use areas are prohibited to commercial harvesters, the news release said. Mushroom harvesting is also prohibited in Congressionally designated wilderness areas.
