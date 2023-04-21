Stalking the elusive morel (copy)
These morel mushrooms were found by former Wenatchee World reporter Rick Steigmeyer and Dale Jessup in 2010 above Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge.

WENATCHEE — The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will have morel mushroom harvesting permits on sale starting May 1.

Permits for collection and possession of five or more gallons of mushrooms can be purchased at the Forest Service offices in Winthrop, Cle Elum and Naches. 



