WENATCHEE — A Peshastin man suspected of sexually abusing four children is expected to change pleas in late July.
Theron Jay Heideman, 54, had pleaded not guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of first-degree rape of child, three counts of first-degree child molestation, four counts of first-degree incest, one count of second-degree incest and two counts of second-degree rape of a child.
At a hearing Monday, court officials canceled a July 20 trial date and scheduled a change of plea hearing for 1:30 p.m. July 28. Minutes from the hearing don't elaborate on Heideman's intentions in the upcoming hearing.
Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell declined to comment on plea negotiations while the case is still active.
Heideman was arrested in March 2017 and since then has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
His alleged victims, who are family members, made allegations of abuse between 1999 and 2009 to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and state Child Protective Services. None of the investigations resulted in criminal charges or a CPS intervention.
Three of his adult children sued the state Department of Social and Health Services on the grounds that their claims were ignored. They were awarded $2.5 million in 2018 in Douglas County Superior Court.