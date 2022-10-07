221008-newslocal-buttigieg 01.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meets the public and poses for photographs after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday. For more photographs of his visit, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

WENATCHEE — “There’s much to celebrate,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said about the Apple Capital Loop Project during a visit to the Wenatchee Valley on Thursday.

Buttigieg’s tour highlighted the loop transportation project, aided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The project is named after the Apple Capital Loop Recreation Trail for its close proximity with the recreational trail.

221008-newslocal-buttigieg 02.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg helps Senator Patty Murray with a microphone problem.
221008-newslocal-buttigieg 04.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday.
221008-newslocal-buttigieg 05.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz welcomes U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at Walla Walla Point Park for a tour and news conference on Thursday.
221008-newslocal-buttigieg 03.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph with Congresswoman Kim Schrier while people pass by on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday.

Photo gallery: Sec. Buttigieg visits Wenatchee

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in town Thursday to highlight the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.

1 of 10


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

Garcia@wenatcheeworld.com