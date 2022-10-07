U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meets the public and poses for photographs after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday. For more photographs of his visit, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph with Congresswoman Kim Schrier while people pass by on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday.
WENATCHEE — “There’s much to celebrate,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said about the Apple Capital Loop Project during a visit to the Wenatchee Valley on Thursday.
Buttigieg’s tour highlighted the loop transportation project, aided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The project is named after the Apple Capital Loop Recreation Trail for its close proximity with the recreational trail.
“I think why this application was so successful is that it’s going to do several important things at the same time,” Buttigieg said in an interview of the $92 million grant.
The grant will help fund the $285 million project.
There are eight main components to the Apple Capital Loop Project. More information on those can be found at bit.ly/3V4AI4u. Those components will address an array of issues ranging from traffic congestion, supply chain exportation, safety, carbon emissions and socioeconomic disparities.
“It’s helping people move where they need to be both on roads and for pedestrians. It’s going to help with supply chain issues in an area that’s a very important hub for the agricultural economy.
“It’s even part of the fight against climate change because it’s going to help create more efficient transportation. Those are just some of the benefits that made it a compelling case,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg had just finished a private meeting with farmers and agriculture exporters when he arrived at Walla Walla Point Park a little after 10 a.m. He was joined by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Dr. Kim Schrier.
The group took a stroll in Walla Walla Point Park and the secretary’s press conference began at 10:30 a.m with a performance by Mariachi Huenachi and Ballet Folklorico.
Buttigieg said the Apple Capital Loop Project will have a national impact.
“It is an important waypoint not just for apples, but for all kinds of goods making their way to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma as they move east to Chicago and on to the rest of the country,” he said.
After the conference, Buttigieg shook hands and took pictures with those who came to see him and did interviews with local media before he left.
“This is amazing. I’m so excited for this community that has pulled together for a long time a project that’s going to bring communities together,” Murray said. “It’s going to provide better access, safety, so many things.”
Teresa Bendito, co-founder and treasurer of Parque Padrinos, also spoke at event with Buttigieg.
“I was able to tell him the importance of the community engagement part and the benefits of including our diverse community and voices,” Bendito said.
Buttigieg also emphasized the significance of the grant.
“Even in one of America’s biggest cities it would be a big deal to have this much funding to arrive. So for the single largest grant out of this round and this program to come to Wenatchee really means a lot. It reflects well on the community and all the different players,” Buttigieg said.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz welcomes U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as he arrives to Walla Walla Point Park for a tour and news conference Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left front, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray walk along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail for a short walking tour at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with Congresswoman Kim Schrier along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meets the public and poses for photographs after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Kim Schrier record a message with staff members after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph with Congresswoman Kim Schrier while people pass by on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg heads to his car after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz welcomes U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as he arrives to Walla Walla Point Park for a tour and news conference Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left front, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray walk along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail for a short walking tour at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with Congresswoman Kim Schrier along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg meets the public and poses for photographs after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Congresswoman Kim Schrier record a message with staff members after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph with Congresswoman Kim Schrier while people pass by on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
World photo/Don Seabrook U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg heads to his car after a news conference at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Buttigieg was in town highlighting the recent Apple Capital Loop Project grant of $92 million.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone