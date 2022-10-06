WENATCHEE— “There’s much to celebrate,” U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said about the Apple Capital Loop Project during a visit to the Wenatchee Valley Thursday.
The tour is to highlight the infrastructure projects like the Loop transportation project that the federal government has aided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Buttigieg had just finished a private meeting with farmers and agriculture exporters when he arrived at Walla Walla Point Park a little after 10 a.m.
He was joined by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Dr. Kim Schrier.
The group took a stroll in Walla Walla Point Park and the secretary's press conference began at 10:30 a.m with a performance by Mariachi Huenachi and Ballet Folklorico.
Local residents and supporters of Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign gathered to hear the secretary speak.
Washington State elected officials expressed their gratitude to the Department of Transportation’s investment in the Apple Capital Loop Project.
Buttigieg highlighted the national impact the Apple Capital Loop Project will have nationally. “It [the Apple Capital Loop Project] is an important waypoint not just for apples, but for all kinds of goods making their way to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma as they move east to Chicago and on to the rest of the country” Buttigieg said at the press conference.
After the conference, Buttigieg shook hands and took pictures with those who came to see him and did interviews with local media before he left.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone