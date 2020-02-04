WENATCHEE — PetHub, a Wenatchee-based company that offers digital identification tags for pets, is partnering with a national pet licensing firm to expand its presence.
The national company, called PetData, produces pet licenses and rabies vaccinations. It’s issued more than 16 million over the past 25 years, according to a joint press release.
Wenatchee’s PetHub offers QR codes on pet tags, replacing the traditional stamped metal option, according to its website. When a pet is lost, its code can be scanned by a smartphone and the owner can be contacted directly.
PetHub tags are used in nearly 400 communities across the country and 20,000 pets are being added to its website monthly, according to the release.
The new partnership will allow PetHub to expand to the rest of the country with discounted pricing, according to the release.