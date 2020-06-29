WENATCHEE — North Central Regional Library District patrons having withdrawals from touching actual books that require physically turning pages during the COVID-19 shutdowns shouldn’t have too much longer wait.
“Once Wenatchee reaches Phase 2 and we can get people back to work in our headquarters building, then we will begin a phased approach to restarting our Mail Order Library, book returns, and possibly even curb-side pickup at some of our library branches,” said North Central Regional Library spokeswoman Michelle McNiel.
As of Monday, Chelan and Douglas counties remain in a modified Phase 1, with an application in the works for Phase 2. Okanogan, Grant counties are in Phase 2 and Ferry County is in Phase 3.
Although some of the district’s 30 library branches are in counties that have advanced in the Safe Start phases, the headquarters building, Distribution Center and Mail Order Library are all in Wenatchee, which is still in a modified Phase 1, she said.
“Which means we can't have people working there. That facility supports all 30 of our libraries,” she said.