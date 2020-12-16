WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the valley about scam callers falsely claiming to be from Cashmere Valley Bank’s fraud department.
The caller, which uses a Michigan number, first asks people to share their debit card’s three-digit security code, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The scammer then mentions a $2,000 account charge and urges the person on the other line to purchase $15,000 worth of gift cards from Target.
Target noted that this scam has happened three times in the last few days, according to the release. The Sheriff's office reminded people in its report not share personal information such as a security code or bank account number to random callers.