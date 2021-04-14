210415-newslocal-gamewithaview 01.jpg
The Cascade Mountains create a scenic background for high school golfers on the fifth hole tee box at Gamble Sands Golf Course near Brewster on Wednesday. From left, Joseph Gasper, Chelan High, watches as Isaac Cortes, Cascade High, drive the ball. Nate Gonzalez, Quincy High, and Carson Huffaker, Wenatchee High, also keep an eye on the ball. They are playing in the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament. For more, see today's sports section on page B1 and a photo gallery at wenatcheeworld.com.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

