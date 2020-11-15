201112-newslocal-leafassault 01.jpg
A crew from the Wenatchee Parks Department, including Jordan Brooks, front, attacks leaves fallen at Memorial Park as they gather them to take to the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center in a large trailer on Monday. Brooks said they would gather "three to four loads, maybe more," from the park.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

