201205-newslocal-goosegallery 01.jpg
Buy Now

A gaggle gallery greets a golfer at Rock Island Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Join the online forum

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.