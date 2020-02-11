200213-newslocal-trees 01.jpg
Buy Now

Darcy Klingenberg stacks cherry wood in an old orchard along Northwest Empire Avenue north of East Wenatchee on Tuesday. She is working in the former orchard for a partial share of the sale of firewood. She said the owner has plans to develop the property into housing lots.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com